Notice DAVISON Susanne (Anne)

Ford Estate Kevin, Malcolm, David, Billy, Peter, Trevor and Neil would like to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for the kind words, messages of sympathy and cards of condolence received following the loss of our Mam.

We are very grateful for your generosity as £373.91 has been donated to the Alzheimer's Society. We extend thanks to Wards E51 and E52 at Sunderland Royal for their devotion and care shown to Mam during her recent illness. To Ken Smith for his kind words and lovely service, and to John Hogg,

Funeral Director for the professionalism and care offered throughout this difficult time. Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2019