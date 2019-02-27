|
|
|
DAVISON Ford Estate Peacefully in hospital on
24th February , aged 82 years, Susanne (nee Aitchison),
dear wife to the late Edward (Ted), much loved mam to Kevin, Malcolm, David, William, Peter, Trevor and Neil,
a dearest mother-in-law and a loving nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Alzheimer's Society
(a collection box will be
available at the crematorium).
At Rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More