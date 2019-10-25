|
|
|
STEPHENSON Castletown
(Formerly Ford Estate) Passed away at home on
17th October, aged 81 years,
Susan (née Goodwin).
Beloved wife of the late Billy,
loving mam of Billy and mother in law of Sue. Special nan to Andrew and Sean and their partners Emma and Dana. A great nan nan to
Abigail, Jacob and Ava.
Also a dear auntie and friend of many. Family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Will be sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019