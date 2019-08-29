Home

Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
PENMAN (Silksworth) Peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Saturday 24th August, aged 60 years old. Susan, a loving
partner to Frank, a much loved mam to Alec, a cherished sister to Mary, Peter, Gillian, David, Stephen
and the late Alec, also a dear auntie. Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
