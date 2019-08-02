Home

Walker and Morrell
4 West View
Washington, Tyne and Wear NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00
St George's Church
Harraton
View Map
Susan Jopling Notice
Jopling Susan
(Washington) Passed peacefully on 22nd July
aged 64 years after a 34-year war with cancer. Sue, beloved sister of Brian, much loved sister in law of Andrea. Devoted Auntie of Lewis & many others. Sue will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family. Friends please meet for service at St George's Church, Harraton on Saturday 10th August at 11am, followed by burial in the churchyard. Everyone welcome back to The North Biddick Club to continue the celebration of her life. Donations to Macmillan would be greatly appreciated. All enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019
