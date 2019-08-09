|
GRAHAM Springwell Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 2nd August, aged 58 years. Stewart, devoted partner to Karen and a beloved dad to Rachael.
Will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 16th August at 9:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Maggie's (a donation box will be provided at the crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
St Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019