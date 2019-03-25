|
|
|
JOHNSON Ryhope Peacefully at Bryony Lodge Care Home on 18th March aged 86 years, Stephen. Beloved husband of Margaret. The very much loved father of Stephen, Ian,
Margaret and Sheila.
A dear father in law and a cherished grandad and great grandad.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 1:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to . A donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Silksworth
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More