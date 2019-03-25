Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Stephen Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Ryhope Peacefully at Bryony Lodge Care Home on 18th March aged 86 years, Stephen. Beloved husband of Margaret. The very much loved father of Stephen, Ian,
Margaret and Sheila.
A dear father in law and a cherished grandad and great grandad.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 1:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to . A donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Silksworth
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 25, 2019
