|
|
|
WOOLMAN Seaham On March 21st, Stephan Paul (Stevie), aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Leighton),
devoted dad of Paul and Andrew, dear father-in-law of Jane and Chris. A much loved granda of Jude and Lana. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Friends please meet in Christ Church on Thursday April 4th for service at 10am. Cremation to follow at Durham. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, for Stevie's chosen charities c/o his family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More