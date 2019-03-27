|
|
|
Taylor (Philadelphia
formerly of West Rainton) Peacefully on Friday 22nd March aged 93 years, Stan.
A devoted husband of the late Freda, a much loved Dad of Jacqueline and the late Stanley, Shirley and Gerald, Father-in-law to Peter and Elaine. Also a loving Grandad, Great Grandad, and Uncle.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Oswalds Church on 1st April 2019 at 12.15pm followed by the burial at Houghton Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2019
