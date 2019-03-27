Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:15
St Oswalds Church
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:00
Houghton Cemetery
Stan Taylor Notice
Taylor (Philadelphia
formerly of West Rainton) Peacefully on Friday 22nd March aged 93 years, Stan.
A devoted husband of the late Freda, a much loved Dad of Jacqueline and the late Stanley, Shirley and Gerald, Father-in-law to Peter and Elaine. Also a loving Grandad, Great Grandad, and Uncle.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Oswalds Church on 1st April 2019 at 12.15pm followed by the burial at Houghton Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2019
