McKeon
Town End Farm In hospital after a short illness bravely borne on September 8th, aged 75 years, Stan.
Much loved dad of
Christopher and Tracy,
dearest father in law of
Holly and Darren, devoted granda of Callum, Joe, Aaron, Lewis and Ethan, a much loved brother also
a dear friend to many.
Family and friends please
meet for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
September 19th at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request donations
in lieu to the Phoenix Unit at
Sunderland Royal Hospital
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019