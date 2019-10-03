Home

ORD Sidney Retired Sunderland Fire Brigade and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
Died Wednesday 25th September, aged 94 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Evelyn, treasured Father of Dorothy, dear Father-in-law of Michael and much loved Grandad of Amy.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, 11th October at 11.30am and afterwards at the Rosedene.
All enquiries to
Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 5672705.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
