JARVIS Sid Ellen, Norman and Sid's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the cards, words of comfort, the beautiful floral
tributes and all donations to
St Benedict's Hospice.
To Pallion Health Centre and the district nurses for their outstanding care, Fr Ligori for his comforting Mass and kind words and to
John Hogg Funeral Director,
Claire and all staff for
their guidance and support throughout this sad time.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019
