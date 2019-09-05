|
|
|
JARVIS Aberdare Road Peacefully in hospital on
30th August, aged 71 years, Sid,
dearly beloved husband to Ellen, dear dad to Norman, much loved brother to Patricia and Paul,
dearest brother in law to Bernadette and a special uncle to Ian and Lynn and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Cortege to leave brother's residence 83 Fordham Road on Tuesday
10th September, for Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1.00pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, to St. Benedict's Hospice
(a collection box will be available at Church and the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019