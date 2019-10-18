|
|
|
Soppitt Shirley Chester-Le-Street
Peacefully on
Sunday 13th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Shirley (nee Reed),
devoted wife of the late Arthur.
Much loved mam of Lynda, Gillian and Ann. Dear mother in law of Edward, John and Keith. Loving grandma of Joanne and Lisa.
Shirley will be sadly missed by all her loving family and dear friends.
Service to be held at
Durham Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester-Le-Street 0191-3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019