Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Soppitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Soppitt

Notice Condolences

Shirley Soppitt Notice
Soppitt Shirley Chester-Le-Street
Peacefully on
Sunday 13th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Shirley (nee Reed),
devoted wife of the late Arthur.
Much loved mam of Lynda, Gillian and Ann. Dear mother in law of Edward, John and Keith. Loving grandma of Joanne and Lisa.
Shirley will be sadly missed by all her loving family and dear friends.
Service to be held at
Durham Crematorium on
Friday 25th October at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Chester-Le-Street 0191-3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.