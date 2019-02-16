Home

WARD Sheila It's 1 year today that
God called your name so softly that only you could hear,
And no one heard the footsteps
Of the angels drawing near,
The golden gates stood open
God saw you needed rest,
His garden must be beautiful
Because God only takes the best.

Loved and missed always,
Your loving husband Alan,
Your loving sons, David and Darren, loving daughter
Julie and son in law David,
Loving grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 16, 2019
