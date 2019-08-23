Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Potts

Notice Condolences

Sheila Potts Notice
POTTS (Dene Street) Peacefully in hospital on 19th August, aged 75 years, Sheila (nee O'Brien), beloved wife to Robert, loving mam to Stephen and Andrea, a dear mother-in-law and a loved nana.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday
30th August at 12.30pm.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
to the Phoenix Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.