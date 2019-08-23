|
POTTS (Dene Street) Peacefully in hospital on 19th August, aged 75 years, Sheila (nee O'Brien), beloved wife to Robert, loving mam to Stephen and Andrea, a dear mother-in-law and a loved nana.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday
30th August at 12.30pm.
Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
to the Phoenix Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 23, 2019