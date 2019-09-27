|
MORRISON SHEILA (NEE CRAGO)
East Herrington Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on 21st September 2019, aged 79 years. Devoted wife of Peter, much loved mam of Lynne and the late Ian, mother-in-law to Steve, proud nana to Adam, Kane, Kloe, Henry, Scarlett and Sophie and great nana to Adrian and Heidi.
A special sister, sister in law, auntie and great aunt. Funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of Macmillan Specialist Palliative
Care Nurses.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019