MARSDEN Lakeside Suddenly at home on 18th March,
aged 67 years,
Sheila (nee Lumsdon),
much loved mam to Jennifer and Kevin, dear mother-in-law to Natalie and a loving granny to Evie, Harry, Isla and Joe. Also a beloved daughter to the late Jack and Kitty, a dearest sister to Patricia, Michael, Jacqueline and the late David and Kathleen, a dear sister-in-law and a loved aunty.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd April at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to The British Heart Foundation (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 26, 2019
