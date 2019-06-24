|
|
|
FOSTER Sheila
(Beamish)
Peacefully on
18th June 2019,
aged 86 years.
Sheila, beloved wife of Tom.
Devoted mam of Gillian and Trevor and mother in law of Heather. A loving gran of Claire, Gemma and Louise and
great gran of Millie,
Jayden and Amber.
Sheila will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Sheila's
life will take place at
Birtley Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 11.00 am.
No flowers. Donations in lieu may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Chester le Street (0191) 3871212.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 24, 2019
Read More