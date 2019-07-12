|
BATH Fulwell Susan, Colin and family
of the late Sheila would like to
thank family, friends and neighbours
for their kind words of comfort
and cards of condolence received
during this sad time for the family.
We would especially like to thank
Hilda for her continued support
and kindness, the staff at Springtide
Cove, Rev. Gareth Philips for his
comforting service and
Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for their help and support.
Finally thank you to everyone
who donated in aid of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
