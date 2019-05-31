|
BATH Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on
17th May, aged 91 years, Sheila.
Loving wife of the late Gordon,
dearly loved mam of Susan
and husband Colin,
much loved grandma of
Kate and Matthew,
also a dear great grandma.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
Roker Methodist Church
on Wednesday 5th June
at 11am followed by committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu if so desired
to Macmillan Nurses,
a collection box will be available
at the Church and Crematorium.
Sheila is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
