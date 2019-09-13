|
STOKOE Shaun Lesley and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy and for all the many cards and flowers received. Also everyone who attended the funeral and donated to St Benedict's Hospice, totalling £455.76. Deacon Eddie Barker of
St Cecilia's RC Church for the
lovely service. Nurse specialist
Bev North and the Nursing staff and doctors at the RVI and Freeman Hospital, the district nurse team at Riverview and Macmillan Nurse Wendy Johnson for all the care and support they gave Shaun and myself,
John Hogg and his team for their support and guidance.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019