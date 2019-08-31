Home

Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:00
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Sunderland Cemetery
Grangetown
STOKOE Ryhope In hospital after a short illness on 27th August, aged 56 years, Shaun, much loved partner to Lesley,
loving dad to Ellis and Lily.
Also a dearest brother,
brother-in-law, uncle, son-in-law and a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday 6th September at 1,00pm. Interment to follow at
Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice (a collection box will be available at Church).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 31, 2019
