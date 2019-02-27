Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
15:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Sharon Richardson Notice
Richardson Sharon Peacefully in hospital on
February 21st, aged 55 years.
Sharon will be greatly missed by
her loving husband Colin and
all of her family and friends.
Please meet for a service of
celebration for Sharon's life
on Wednesday 6th March in
Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
a retiring collection will be held
on the day with proceeds going
to The Jonas Centre.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
