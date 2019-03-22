Home

Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
WALKER Seaburn Dene Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
surrounded by his loving family on
16th March, aged 49 years, Scott.
Loving husband of Judith,
also a devoted and treasured
dad of Lauren and Lloyd.
Family and friends
please meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St Benedict's Hospice,
a collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium.
Scott is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
