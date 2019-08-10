|
SCHOFIELD East End Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Hospital, on
3rd August, aged 89 years,
Sarah, Sal (née Docherty).
Adored wife of Tony. A wonderful mam to Tony, Margaret, Michael
and Dom and in laws Hilda, Rob,
Sue and Pat. A special grandmother to her eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Reunited with all her loved ones.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Cecilia's RC Church, on Wednesday 14th August at 1:00 PM, followed by cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium.
On whose soul, sweet Jesus
have mercy.
Any enquiries to Scollen and
Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 10, 2019