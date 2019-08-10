Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:00
St. Cecilia's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Schofield

Notice Condolences

Sarah Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD East End Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Hospital, on
3rd August, aged 89 years,
Sarah, Sal (née Docherty).
Adored wife of Tony. A wonderful mam to Tony, Margaret, Michael
and Dom and in laws Hilda, Rob,
Sue and Pat. A special grandmother to her eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Reunited with all her loved ones.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Cecilia's RC Church, on Wednesday 14th August at 1:00 PM, followed by cremation
at Sunderland Crematorium.
On whose soul, sweet Jesus
have mercy.
Any enquiries to Scollen and
Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.