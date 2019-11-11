Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Ryhope)
27 Ryhope Street South
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 0RW
0191 523 9099
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
16:00
St Patrick's RC Church
Ryhope
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00
St Patrick's RC Church
Ryhope
Sarah Naisbitt Notice
NAISBITT Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family,
on 7th November, aged 79 years,
Sarah (Nee Scrimger).
A dearly loved wife of Maurice.
A special mam to Tracy, Deborah, Michael and the late Kevin.
A loving gran to Leanne, Sean, Jason, Connor, Matthew, Sophie and Hannah, and also a great gran
to Oliver, Ronni and Lacey.
Sarah will be received into
St Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope,
on Thursday 14th November
at 4:00 PM.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass at
St Patrick's RC Church, Ryhope, on Friday 15th November at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Ryhope Cemetery.
On whose soul sweet
Jesus have mercy, RIP.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019
