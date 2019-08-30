|
Doughty Hylton Castle Peacefully on 20th August,
aged 92 years, Sarah (Sadie).
Much loved mam to Robert and Keith, dear mother-in-law to Stella, Jean and Pauline, loving nana to Kevin, Claire, Shannon,
also a great nana, beloved sister
to Zillah, also sister-in-law to Glynis.
Sadie will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on 11th September at 11.15am at The Holy Trinity Church, Southwick followed by
cremation at 12.00noon.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Directors, Hylton Castle, Tel 5487606.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019