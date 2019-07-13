|
|
|
KEEN Sara Louise One day it happened,
In a blink of an eye,
So sadly her life ended,
Without a chance to say goodbye,
She was such a happy girl,
With a beautiful smile,
Without a care in the world,
She made it worthwhile,
She made everyone think,
And played with their mind,
She gave a quick wink,
As their faces shined,
She left us all,
Without a goodbye kiss,
She was the kind of girl,
The ONE we will miss.
Four years on and we are still as heartbroken as the day you left us.
Love you Sara always from Kathryn, Lee, Gillian, Rory and Terri x
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 13, 2019