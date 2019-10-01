|
Pace Samuel Colin Sadly passed away on
September 23rd, aged 77,
at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Beloved Husband of Margaret,
loving Dad of Neil and Andrew.
Much loved Father in law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
High Southwick Methodist Church, Thompson Road at 11am on
Tuesday 8th October. Private family cremation to follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marigold Nursing Home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2019