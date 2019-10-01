Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Pace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Pace

Notice Condolences

Samuel Pace Notice
Pace Samuel Colin Sadly passed away on
September 23rd, aged 77,
at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Beloved Husband of Margaret,
loving Dad of Neil and Andrew.
Much loved Father in law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
High Southwick Methodist Church, Thompson Road at 11am on
Tuesday 8th October. Private family cremation to follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marigold Nursing Home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.