|
|
|
SIDNEY Sadie 03/09/1946 till 02/03/2018.
In Loving Memory
It's hard to be without you
and the lovely life we had,
No birthday cards today,
a heartache, a tear,
A memory so dear,
Everyday of our lives
We wish you were here
But we are forever grateful
To have had you in our lives
Happy Birthday Sadie XXX
Love you forever
From Loving husband Ralph,
Daughters Lisa, Cherie, Adelle
Grandchildren Steven,
Rachael, Lauren,
Sons in law Neil and Cliff,
Brother Joseph and
sister in law Jan
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019