Sidney Sadie My loving wife Sadie passed away 2nd March 2018.



You are not forgotten my darling

Nor will you ever be,

as long as life and memory last your soul will live in me forever.

We miss you now

our hearts are sore,

As time goes by we miss you more.

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your vacant place.

A year ago you went away,

To take a well earned rest,

And of all the mam's in the world,

We were lucky to have the best.

Till we meet again,

love you eternally.

Your loving husband Ralph,

daughters Lisa, Cherie, Adelle

grandchildren Steven, Rachael, Lauren, sons in law Neil and Cliff,

brother Joe and sister in law Jan.

Missed by all. Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More