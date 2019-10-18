|
|
|
SHEPHERD Ruth (nee Whitfield) Passed away peacefully at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home on October 12th, aged 83 years, Ruth.
Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph (Joe Shep). Devoted step mother of the late Keith, dearest mother-in-law of Maureen and adored nana of Vanessa, Jane, Andrew, Keith and their partners David and Aimee. Much loved great nana of Tyler, Molly, Liam, Eirinn, Drew, and sister of Allan and Gordon, also a sincere friend of many.
No finer person this world could hold a beautiful soul, a heart of gold.
Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 25th October at 10.30am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019