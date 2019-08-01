|
|
|
Ramsey (Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully after a short illness
on Thursday 25th July, aged 95 years, Ruth (Peggy) (nee Howe).
A loving Mam, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and
Great Great Grandmother.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Houghton Methodist Church, Mautland Street on Monday 5th August at 13.00pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 14.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019