|
|
|
Nicol Ruth Davison
(née Storey)
(Cleadon) Peacefully in hospital on
16th July, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Malcom,
also a much loved mother,
mother-in-law and grandmother.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service on Thursday
25th July at All Saint's Church,
Cleadon at 11am, prior to committal
at Sunderland Crematorium.
All welcome afterwards to
The Britannia, Cleadon
for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Steeple Fund at All Saint's.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019