|
|
|
KANE Rose Passed away peacefully on 26th September at home, aged 96 years.
Devoted wife to the late Peter.
Cherished mum to Rose and Valerie.
Loving grandmother to Lynne, Carol, Malcolm, Jason, David, Grace, Emily and Amy.
Died as she lived, full of love,
dignity and grace.
Service on Thursday 10th October, 11am at Sunderland Elim Pentecostal Church, New Durham Road, followed by burial at
Harton Cemetery.
Everyone's own discretion on flowers, or for donations in lieu to Sunderland Elim Pentecostal Church.
Enquiries to Peter Johnson Funeral Directors. Tel: 0191 4551111
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019