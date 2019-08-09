Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Rose Donkin Notice
DONKIN Late of Ford Estate Peacefully in Sycamore Care Centre on 3rd August, aged 100 years.
Rose, devoted mam to Brenda,
Linda and the late Marion, a dear
mother-in-law to John and Len,
a loving grandmother and great grandmother and a dearest aunt.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Friday 16th August at 10.00am. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus
Have Mercy. RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
