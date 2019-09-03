|
|
|
COWEY Ryhope Passed away peacefully on
August 27th, aged 93 years, Rosa.
Beloved wife of the late Robert. Much loved mam of Dorothy
and the late Robert.
Special mother in law of John,
a devoted nana of Gary, Robert, Stephen, Wayne and Paul,
also a great nana, sister,
auntie and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday September 9th,
at 10.00am.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019