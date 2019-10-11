Home

Bleek Ronnie On October 7th, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family,
aged 85 years, of Seaham.
A much loved husband and soulmate of Myra, dearly loved dad of Bev, dear father in law of Billy, devoted granda of Neil and Lauren also devoted great granda of Eden, Layla and Hollie.
Funeral service to take place
at Christ Church, Seaham on Wednesday October 16th
at 11.30 a.m. prior to interment
at Lord Byron Cemetery.
All friends are kindly invited,
please meet at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
