TAYLOR Redhouse
Ex DLI Peacefully in Maple Lodge after a long illness on March 2nd, aged 76 years, Ronald. Beloved Husband of Victoria
(Vicky nee Fisher). Much loved Dad of Ronnie, Sharon and Tania. Dearest Father-in-Law of Julie, Simon and Paul. Adored Grandad of Stephen, Steven, Hannah, Rebecca, Victoria, Emily and Amy. Also a great Grandad of Jaxson. Also a very dear Brother,
Brother-in-Law, Uncle
and Friend to many.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday March 14th for service and cremation.
Family flowers only, with donations to Sunderland Cancer Care at the Sunderland Royal Hospital,
a collection plate shall be made available at the crematorium.
All friends and family are welcome to refreshments afterwards in the Hare and Hounds, Front Street, Westgate, Weardale, DL13 1RX.
All enquiries to T. P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
