Ronald Hodgkinson

Notice Condolences

Ronald Hodgkinson Notice
HODGKINSON Hollycarrside Peacefully in hospital on 4th October, aged 91 years, Ronald, beloved husband to the late Joan (together for 70 years), much loved dad to Marie, Peter and Marc,
dear father-in-law and a loving grandpa and great grandpa.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
