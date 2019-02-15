Home

Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Charles Lakeside Village Suddenly but peacefully at home
on February 2nd, aged 87 years,
Ronald (Ronnie).
Much loved dad of Kevin,
Shaun, Tony and Noel,
dear father in law of Jan, Lyn and Paula, treasured granda of Paul, Patrick, Grace, Adam, Harry, James and Ben, great granda of Jimmy, Phoebe and Imogen, also
a beloved brother of Marjorie,
Mary, Muriel and the late Norman.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday February 20th at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I.,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell. Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
