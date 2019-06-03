|
|
|
Birch (Ford Estate formerly of Pennywell) Peacefully in hospital on
27th May 2019, aged 82 years,
Ronald (Ronnie).
Loving dad of Sarah, Marie,
Mark, Donna, and the late Lilian.
Step-dad of Michael,
Diane and Peter.
Adored Grandad
and Great Grandad
and dearest Brother.
Will friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 7th June at 9:30am.
Ronnie resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road, Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
Read More