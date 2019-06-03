Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road
Millfield, Tyne and Wear SR4 7YB
0191 565 6055
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Birch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Birch

Notice Condolences

Ronald Birch Notice
Birch (Ford Estate formerly of Pennywell) Peacefully in hospital on
27th May 2019, aged 82 years,
Ronald (Ronnie).
Loving dad of Sarah, Marie,
Mark, Donna, and the late Lilian.
Step-dad of Michael,
Diane and Peter.
Adored Grandad
and Great Grandad
and dearest Brother.
Will friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday 7th June at 9:30am.
Ronnie resting at Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton Road, Tel 0191 5656055.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.