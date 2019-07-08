|
|
|
Wheeler Houghton-le-Spring Suddenly in hospital on June 30th, aged 57 years, Ron.
The beloved son of the late Ronald and Joyce. The much-loved brother of Valerie, Brian, Susan, Peter and brother-in-law of Norman. The treasured nephew of Christine and John.
A dear uncle, great-uncle and
dear friend to many.
Please meet on Friday July 12th
for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm.
All are welcome back to Houghton Colliery Welfare Cricket Club for refreshments.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Nurses and Cancer Research. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 5265800.
Very sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 8, 2019