Hanson Ron Ron sadly passed away
on the
30th July 2019 after a very short illness.
He was a kind loving husband
to Linda, a devoted dad to Lee and Lisa. A much loved father in law
to Phil and Andrea and
a grandad to Frances Mae.
He will be missed so much by us all.
Would family and friends please meet for a service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 13th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired
to Readley Asbestos and
Mesothelioma Support.
All welcome afterwards to raise a glass to Ron at Grannie Annie's - Marine Walk, Roker SR6 OPL.
All enquiries please to
Peter Johnson Funerals.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019