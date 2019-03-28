Home

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00
Whitburn Parish Church
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30
Whitburn Cemetery
Robert Young Notice
Young South Bents Formerly of Ryhope.
Peacefully in Falstone Manor on March 22nd, aged 93 years.
Robert Valentine (Val).
Beloved husband of the late Freda, dearly loved dad of Valerie and Rosalind, an adored grandad to Nicola, Katie and Laura,
Cherished great-grandad of Liam, Emily, Leo and Rosalia,
loving brother to Jim,
Katherine and the late Rose.
Family and friends please meet for service in Whitburn Parish Church on Tuesday April 2nd at 10.00am, prior to burial in Whitburn Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to
Cancer Research, a donation box
is available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
