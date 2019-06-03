|
|
|
WILLBEY Robert
(Frank) Ex Vaux Worker and formerly of
St. Luke's Road.
Passed away peacefully in
Ashton Grange Care Home on
25th May, aged 84 years.
Beloved son of the late Rosa and Bob, much loved cousin to Edith.
Robert will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 7th June at 1pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
