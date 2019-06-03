Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Willbey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Willbey

Notice Condolences

Robert Willbey Notice
WILLBEY Robert
(Frank) Ex Vaux Worker and formerly of
St. Luke's Road.
Passed away peacefully in
Ashton Grange Care Home on
25th May, aged 84 years.
Beloved son of the late Rosa and Bob, much loved cousin to Edith.
Robert will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 7th June at 1pm.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society, a donation box will be available at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.