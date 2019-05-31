|
Waller Robert (Bobby) If we could write a story,
it would be the greatest ever told, of a kind and loving Dad,
who had a heart of gold,
we could write a million pages,
but still be unable to say,
just how much we love and
miss you, every single day.
We will remember all you taught us, we are hurt but won't be sad, because you'll send us
down the answers and you'll
always be our Dad.
Miss and love you always,
from your daughters Sandra, Lesley, Fiona and the late Susan, sons-in-law Eamonn, David and Stephen and all your loving grandchildren xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
