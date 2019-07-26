|
|
|
Smith Robert (Bob)
Corbridge
(Previously of Sunderland) Peacefully in hospital on
22nd July 2019, aged 85 years.
Bob, beloved husband of Sheila
for 58 years, much loved father
of Trevor and Stephanie and
father in law of Jane and John
as well as a loving Pop to his
four granddaughters Eloise,
Sophie, Jessica and Aimee.
Would friends please meet
for service and cremation at
Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton
on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tynedale Hospice at Home, Hexham.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019