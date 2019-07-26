Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Mountsett Crematorium
Dipton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Smith

Notice Condolences

Robert Smith Notice
Smith Robert (Bob)
Corbridge
(Previously of Sunderland) Peacefully in hospital on
22nd July 2019, aged 85 years.
Bob, beloved husband of Sheila
for 58 years, much loved father
of Trevor and Stephanie and
father in law of Jane and John
as well as a loving Pop to his
four granddaughters Eloise,
Sophie, Jessica and Aimee.
Would friends please meet
for service and cremation at
Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton
on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tynedale Hospice at Home, Hexham.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.