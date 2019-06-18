|
Ritchie Seaham Peacefully on June 11th,
Robert (Bob), aged 76 years.
Devoted dad of Karen,
dear father in law of Barry,
much loved grandad of Ashleigh
and her partner David.
Previous husband and cherished friend of Connie. A loving brother, brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet at
Durham Crematorium on
Thursday June 20th for service at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
for Bob's chosen charities,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham, Tel. 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
